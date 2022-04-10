SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRAX. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SRAX opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. SRAX has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

