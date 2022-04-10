SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.80

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.80 and last traded at C$28.67, with a volume of 163020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

About SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

