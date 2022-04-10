State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Envista worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

