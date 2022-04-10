State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

