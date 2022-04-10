State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

