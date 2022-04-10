State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 928 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 118.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of PII stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.70. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

