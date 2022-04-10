State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 222 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $561.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $356.67 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

