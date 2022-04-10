State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,103 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Uniti Group worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

