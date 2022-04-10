State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,103 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Uniti Group worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uniti Group stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.