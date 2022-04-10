State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NNN stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

