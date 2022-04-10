State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.61 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.