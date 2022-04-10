Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,216 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

