Stellar Market Capitalization Tops $5.09 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.09 billion and approximately $556.35 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 7,871,198.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.21 or 0.12213097 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00220017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00196665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00038128 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,940 coins and its circulating supply is 24,760,848,402 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.