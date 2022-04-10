Stephens Cuts Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $59.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE GBX opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

