STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in STERIS by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in STERIS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $249.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

