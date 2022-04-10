Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,656,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 838,285 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.