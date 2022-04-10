stETH Market Capitalization Tops $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

