StockNews.com Downgrades Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to Buy

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $47.05 on Friday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 27.76 and a quick ratio of 27.76.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

