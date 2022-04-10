StockNews.com Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $188.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04.
In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
