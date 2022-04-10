StockNews.com Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.91.

Shares of EW stock opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,859 shares of company stock valued at $22,865,184. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

