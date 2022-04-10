StockNews.com Lowers Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Hold

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

