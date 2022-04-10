StockNews.com Upgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCA. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.55.

HCA opened at $258.69 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $188.15 and a one year high of $272.26. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after buying an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

