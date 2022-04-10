Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 241,784 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,784 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $234,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

