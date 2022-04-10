Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Otis Worldwide worth $149,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 2,106,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,401. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.45 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

