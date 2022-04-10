Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $239.23 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273,712 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of CSX worth $239,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 11,181,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,613,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

