Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $362.49 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,415,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,809 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $362,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,565 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

NYSE RY traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $108.70. 630,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,687. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

