Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Amphenol worth $146,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,509,000 after acquiring an additional 295,016 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 159.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

