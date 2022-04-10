Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 362,078 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,078 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $135,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,868. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

