Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,423,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $132,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 186.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,552. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

