Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,797 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $141,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,623. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.