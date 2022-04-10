Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,736 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $253,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.33. 401,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,651. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

