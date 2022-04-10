Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,101 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of ANSYS worth $244,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded down $8.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.05. 365,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.