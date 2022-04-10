Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 74,194 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Lockheed Martin worth $275,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.