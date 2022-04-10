Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $263,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
