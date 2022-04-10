Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $263,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.