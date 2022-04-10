Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,435 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $125,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $182.53. 477,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.57 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

