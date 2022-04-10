Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,216 shares of company stock worth $3,260,792 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

