Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $35.40

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $34.23. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,216 shares of company stock worth $3,260,792. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

