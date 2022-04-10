Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUUIF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

