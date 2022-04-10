Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.96. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

