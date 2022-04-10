sUSD Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $123.08 million and approximately $133,477.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 123,092,507 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

