Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $310.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.73.

NYSE UNP opened at $241.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 35.5% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 37,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 179,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

