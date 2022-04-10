Susquehanna Bancshares Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $44.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

