Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $350.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.74 and a 200-day moving average of $275.39. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

