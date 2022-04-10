Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the subject of several other research reports. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 179 to SEK 174 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $16.51 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

