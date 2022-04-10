Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.26. 30,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 42,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.44.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.36.

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Company Profile (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

