Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Sylvamo has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. On average, analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

