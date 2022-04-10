Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.