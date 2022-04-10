Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 187,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.83. 783,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,263. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.61.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

