Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 460

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 460 ($6.03) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Synthomer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Synthomer stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

