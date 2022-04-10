Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.51). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of SYRS opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.