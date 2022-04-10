Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,864 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sysco worth $111,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.57. 3,077,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

